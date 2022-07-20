Gab Marcotti lists his top five most surprising transfers of the 2022 summer window. (2:04)

Barcelona battered MLS side Inter Miami CF 6-0 in a preseason friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, with new signing Raphinha among the six different scorers for the Catalans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele also scored in the one-sided affair as the LaLiga giants kicked off their preseason tour of the United States.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was not on the sidelines for the match as he remains in Spain resolving a visa issue ahead of the rest of his team's tour. His brother and Barca assistant Oscar took his place for the friendly, with Xavi trying to be in the country ahead of Saturday's preseason Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Harvey Neville, the son of Miami coach Phil Neville, and team co-owner David Beckham's son Romeo both made substitute appearances for the hosts, coming on with the match already well in hand for Barcelona.

After the match against Real Madrid, Barca will face Juventus in Dallas, Texas, on July 23 and another MLS side in the New York Red Bull in Harrison, New Jersey, on July 26.

They'll return home to play the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Liga MX club Pumas UNAM on Aug. 7, and begin their 2022-23 LaLiga campaign on Aug. 13 at the Camp Nou versus Rayo Vallecano.

In other Barcelona news, the club announced on Tuesday they'd completed the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, with the Poland international expected to be presented on Wednesday.