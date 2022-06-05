Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina in a runaway 5-0 win over Estonia in a friendly in Pamplona, Spain, on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker put his less-than-stellar club season behind him with two goals in the first half and a hat trick after the break as Argentina enjoyed an easy win over their European foes.

The victory extended Argentina's unbeaten run in all competitions to 33 matches as the team continues their preparation for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

It was Messi's second five-goal game of his career and first for Argentina -- giving him a total of 86 with the national team -- having reached the mark on March 7, 2012, with Barcelona in a match against Bayer Leverkusen.

La Albiceleste are in Group C along with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.