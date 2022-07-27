Robert Lewandowski is feeling optimistic that Barcelona can challenge for the top titles after a difficult campaign last season. (0:59)

Moise Kean scored twice to cancel out two Ousmane Dembele goals as Juventus and Barcelona drew 2-2 in a friendly in Dallas on Tuesday.

Dembele opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort just after the half-hour mark at the Cotton Bowl, but Kean replied for Juve soon after.

A second Dembele strike -- off another fine solo run -- handed Barca the lead at the break only for Kean top level for Juventus again early in the second half.

Barca now move on to the final game of their tour of the United States against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, while Juve will face Real Madrid in Pasadena this weekend.

Robert Lewandowski made his second start for Barca after making his debut in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Saturday in Las Vegas.

However, the Poland striker's wait for his first goal for his new club, who he joined from Bayern Munich for €45 million this summer, goes on.

Instead the plaudits here went to Dembele, who scored two stunning goals at the end of the first half.

The France winger, who recently signed a new contract until 2024, beat Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado before firing home in the 34th minute.

Kean turned home a Cuadrado cross five minutes later to level the game, but Dembele wove his way through the Juve defence again just before the break to restore Barca's lead.

Both teams made wholesale changes at half-time, with Frenkie de Jong coming on as a central defender for Barca for the third successive friendly, but it was Kean who was once again in target in the 51st minute.

The former Everton and Paris Saint-Germain striker converted for the Italian side after being teed up by Manuel Locatelli.

Both sides continued to make substitutes, disrupting the flow of what had been an entertaining game, but it was Barca who came closest to winning the match.

Raphinha hit the woodwork from a free kick and Ansu Fati struck the bar for the Catalans later.

Miralem Pjanic also came close from a set play and Gavi was denied by goalkeeper Mattia Perin as Juve held on for a draw in Texas.

Barca begin the LaLiga season on Aug. 13 at home versus Rayo Vallecano, while the Serie A season begins for Juventus on Aug. 15 against Sassuolo in Turin.