Federico Valverde makes a nice cross to Rodrygo for the score as Real Madrid takes a 2-1 lead vs. Real Betis. (0:51)

Real Madrid continued their winning streak in LaLiga with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have won all of their four games this season and sit top of the league table.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the hosts after nine minutes before Sergio Canales grabbed an equaliser for Betis less than 10 minutes later.

The visitors managed to hold on until Rodrygo grabbed the winner for the hosts after 65 minutes.

It was key victory for the LaLiga holders before they kickoff their Champions League campaign in midweek against Scottish side Celtic.