Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Osasuna, who had a man sent-off late on, in La Liga on Sunday.

Vinicius Junior gave the champions the lead just before halftime with a long shot but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia, who scored with a brilliant header from the edge of the area over the goalkeeper.

Benzema fired wide from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, after being fouled inside the area by defender Unai Garcia, who was shown a straight red card.

"We lacked converting the penalty. Karim usually scores them," Ancelotti said after the match. "It's true that it wasn't a spectacular game overall. We went ahead in the first half, they scored early in the second, but after we conceded the team played the way it ought to."

Real Madrid are level with rivals Barcelona on 19 points at the top of standings, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

Dani Ceballos said of Madrid's performance: "We wanted the three points, we tried until the end. We've dropped two points, really, because the team was pushing in the last few minutes but we couldn't get the win."

The point at Santiago Bernabeu lifted Osasuna to sixth in standings on 13 points.

"You watch the comebacks they've had on television and you think 'now it's your turn!'" Osasuna's Garcia said. "But we held on, I think we have a good team that defends the box well and we showed that."