Federico Valverde rips a shot from distance and into the back of the net for a 2-0 Real Madrid lead. (0:59)

Real Madrid overcame rivals Barcelona with a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu to go three points clear at the top of LaLiga on Sunday.

The LaLiga champions went into an early 2-0 lead through Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde before a Ferran Torres goal started a Barca fightback late on.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed the victory in stoppage-time with a Rodrygo penalty.

The result compounded a miserable week for Xavi Hernandez who saw his side lose ground in the league title race after slipping to a disappointing Champions League draw in midweek.

Madrid remain unbeaten in LaLiga this season and go top with 25 points with Barca in second place on 22 points.

The hosts took the lead after 12 minutes through a swift counter attack which saw Benzema tap home after Marc-Andre ter Stegen blocked Vinícius Junior's effort.

The France international snapped a streak of 5 games without a goal, which was his longest scoring drought at the club level since 2020.

Madrid doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break when Valverde found himself in space outside of the box and steered a fine finish past Ter Stegen.

Benzema thought he grabbed a second goal early in the second half but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The visitors grabbed a goal back with 10 minutes remaining through substitute Torres after great work from Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski.

Madrid stepped up a gear and were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute when Sergio Busquets brought down Rodrygo.

The Brazilian scored the spot kick as Madrid avenged their 4-0 Clasico home defeat last season.