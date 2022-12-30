        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Real Valladolid Real Valladolid VLL
          0
          FT
          2
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          • Sergio León (82')
          • Karim Benzema (83' PEN, 89')

          Late Benzema double on return earns Real Madrid 2-0 win at Valladolid

          Benzema's brace sends Real Madrid top of LaLiga (2:14)

          Karim Benzema scores two goals late, leading Real Madrid to the 2-0 win over Real Valladolid. (2:14)

          5:41 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid as Karim Benzema scored two late goals including a penalty to move them a point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Friday.

          Ballon d'Or winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament.

          Both teams had several chances to open the scoring in the first half but superb goalkeeping from Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Real's Thibaut Courtois kept the game goalless at the break.

          Real were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute after a handball against Javi Sanchez. The decision sent the home team into a frenzy and striker Sergio Leon was sent off for dissent. Benzema converted the penalty with ease.

          One minute before stoppage time, the unmarked Benzema doubled the visitors' lead with a well-placed shot inside the box after an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

          Real have 38 points ahead of second-placed Barca, who host Espanyol on Saturday.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 15 +21 38
          2 Barcelona 14 +28 37
          3 Atletico Madrid 15 +9 27
          4 Real Sociedad 14 +2 26
          5 Athletic Club 15 +10 25
          6 Real Betis 15 +5 25
          7 Rayo Vallecano 15 +4 23
          8 Osasuna 14 +2 23
          9 Villarreal 14 +5 21
          10 Valencia 14 +7 19
          11 Mallorca 15 -2 19
          12 Girona 15 -2 17
          13 Almería 15 -6 17
          14 Getafe 15 -6 17
          15 Real Valladolid 15 -10 17
          16 Celta Vigo 15 -12 13
          17 Espanyol 14 -6 12
          18 Sevilla 15 -9 12
          19 Cádiz 15 -17 12
          20 Elche 15 -23 4