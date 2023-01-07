Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal as they missed a chance to put pressure on leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.
Yeremy Pino sent Villarreal into the lead in the opening minutes of the second-half, but Madrid striker Karim Benzema levelled the scores from the penalty spot on the hour mark.
Gerard Moreno edged Villarreal back ahead almost immediately after when Madrid defender David Alaba's handball gave the hosts a penalty, which Moreno converted.
The result means Madrid remain in second, level on points with Barca who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.