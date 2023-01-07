        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Villarreal Villarreal VIL
          2
          FT
          1
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          • Yeremy Pino (47')
          • Gerard Moreno (63' PEN)
          • Karim Benzema (60' PEN)

          Real Madrid miss chance to top LaLiga in narrow loss to Villarreal

          Gerard Moreno slots home penalty goal vs. Real Madrid (0:51)

          12:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal as they missed a chance to put pressure on leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

          Yeremy Pino sent Villarreal into the lead in the opening minutes of the second-half, but Madrid striker Karim Benzema levelled the scores from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

          Gerard Moreno edged Villarreal back ahead almost immediately after when Madrid defender David Alaba's handball gave the hosts a penalty, which Moreno converted.

          The result means Madrid remain in second, level on points with Barca who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 15 +28 38
          2 Real Madrid 16 +20 38
          3 Real Sociedad 15 +4 29
          4 Atletico Madrid 15 +9 27
          5 Villarreal 16 +7 27
          6 Athletic Club 15 +10 25
          7 Real Betis 15 +5 25
          8 Rayo Vallecano 15 +4 23
          9 Osasuna 15 0 23
          10 Valencia 16 +5 19
          11 Mallorca 15 -2 19
          12 Girona 15 -2 17
          13 Almería 15 -6 17
          14 Getafe 15 -6 17
          15 Real Valladolid 15 -10 17
          16 Celta Vigo 16 -11 16
          17 Cádiz 16 -16 15
          18 Espanyol 15 -6 13
          19 Sevilla 15 -9 12
          20 Elche 16 -24 4