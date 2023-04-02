        <
        >
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          6
          FT
          0
          Real Valladolid Real Valladolid VLL
          • Rodrygo (22')
          • Karim Benzema (29', 32', 36')
          • Marco Asensio (73')
          • Lucas Vázquez (90'+1')

          Benzema nets seven-minute hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Valladolid

          play
          Karim Benzema tallies first-half hat trick for Real Madrid (3:06)

          Karim Benzema gets a hat trick in the first half as Real Madrid leads 4-0 vs. Real Valladolid. (3:06)

          12:17 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Karim Benzema scored three goals in seven first-half minutes as Real Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday to cut Barcelona's lead in LaLiga to 12 points.

          The hat trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski.

          Rodrygo's opener from a smooth counter-attack after 22 minutes opened the flood gates as Benzema took charge at the Bernabeu, netting a first half hat trick for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

          Benzema scored his first with a diving header from a Vinicius Jr cross while narrowly avoiding a collision with the far post and also created the second with a simple pass for the striker to score from the edge of the box.

          The 35-year-old completed his hat trick when he adjusted his run into the six-yard box to turn on the spot and scoop a Rodrygo cross that was behind him to score while his back was towards goal.

          Rodrygo claimed another assist in the second half when Marco Asensio played a one-two pass with the Brazilian forward before firing home and Eden Hazard created the final goal as he pinched the ball from a loose pass and found Lucas Vazquez.

          Valladolid, who fell to a second straight LaLiga defeat, are 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 27 +44 71
          2 Real Madrid 27 +36 59
          3 Atletico Madrid 26 +23 51
          4 Real Sociedad 26 +11 48
          5 Real Betis 26 +8 45
          6 Villarreal 26 +8 41
          7 Athletic Club 27 +8 37
          8 Rayo Vallecano 26 +1 36
          9 Osasuna 27 -5 35
          10 Celta Vigo 27 -3 35
          11 Girona 27 0 34
          12 Mallorca 27 -5 33
          13 Sevilla 27 -11 31
          14 Getafe 27 -7 30
          15 Cádiz 27 -19 28
          16 Real Valladolid 27 -24 28
          17 Espanyol 27 -11 27
          18 Almería 27 -15 27
          19 Valencia 26 -3 26
          20 Elche 27 -36 13