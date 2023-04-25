Valentín Castellanos finds the back of the net four times for Girona vs. Real Madrid. (2:11)

Girona's Valentin Castellanos became the first player to score four in a LaLiga game against Real Madrid this century as they secured a stunning 4-2 win over Carlo Ancelotti's side whose faint title hopes were dealt another blow on Tuesday.

It was a historic night for New York City FC loanee Castellanos, who netted four goals against Madrid in a LaLiga game for the first time since December 1947, when Esteban Echavarria scored five for Real Oviedo.

With seven games to play, second-placed Madrid's title chances are in tatters as they sit on 65 points, 11 adrift of Barcelona, who can extend their lead when they face 10th-placed Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The hosts stunned Madrid with their first goal 12 minutes into the match as an unmarked Castellanos headed in from close range following a cross from Miguel Gutierrez.

The hosts doubled their lead 12 minutes later when Castellanos latched on to a long ball, worked his way into the box and fired low beneath Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin.

Real's Vinicius Junior reduced the deficit in the 34th minute when he was left unmarked at the far post to head in Marco Asensio's cross.

Castellanos then scored his third goal 36 seconds into the second half, sweeping home a right-footed half-volley after Real's defence gave him space in the box.

The 24-year-old Argentine was left alone inside the box again and headed in his fourth goal of the evening -- and his 11th in La Liga this season -- in the 62nd minute, before being substituted 10 minutes later.

Madrid's Lucas Vazquez scored a consolation goal from close range in the 85th minute.

Girona, who are ninth in LaLiga with 41 points, have proved troublesome opponents for Madrid this season, with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu ending 1-1 in October.

On Tuesday, they outclassed their visitors, exploiting an ill-disciplined Madrid defence.