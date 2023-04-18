Wrexham moved to within a single victory of guaranteeing promotion to the English Football League (EFL) after a 3-0 home victory over Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half amid increasing nerves around the Racecourse Ground, Anthony Forde broke the deadlock in the 60th minute to the delight of the crowd, which included co-owner and actor Rob McElhenney. The floodgates then opened, with James Jones and top scorer Paul Mullin adding two further goals in the 72nd and 77th minutes to seal the victory.

With two games of the National League campaign remaining, Wrexham are four points clear of second-placed Notts County, although have an inferior goal difference to their promotion rivals.

Wrexham, also co-owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, will now seal their return to the EFL for the first time since 2008 if they beat sixth-placed Boreham Wood at home Saturday.

Anthony Forde celebrates scoring Wrexham's first goal against Yeovil Town on Tuesday. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Welsh side would go up to League 2 regardless of their result if Notts County lose away at Maidstone United on the same day. A draw for both teams would also see Wrexham promoted.

A dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County eight days ago put Wrexham in pole position for top spot but a 0-0 draw against Barnet on Saturday breathed new life into the race.

If Wrexham fail to seal promotion Saturday, they will have another chance when visiting 21st-placed Torquay United in the final game of the season April 29.

If they do not secure the top spot, Wrexham will have to try to earn promotion through the playoffs, where they fell short a year ago.