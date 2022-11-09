Brighton came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Arsenal suffered a third-round exit in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in a sloppy 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

Forward Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring on 20 minutes with a superb curled finish from just inside the 18-yard box.

The hosts' good work was undone just eight minutes later when debutant goalkeeper Karl Hein rushed out clumsily and gave away a penalty, with former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck converting.

Brighton pressed on in the second half and were rewarded when winger Kaoru Mitoma came off the bench and sent them ahead with a powerful right-footed strike. Tariq Lamptey doubled their lead on 71 minutes, using his pace to get in behind the Arsenal defence and slot home.

The result means Arsenal are knocked out of the Carabao Cup in what has otherwise been a positive start to the season for Mikel Arteta's side, who need just a point from their trip to Wolves on Saturday to stay top of the Premier League over the World Cup break.