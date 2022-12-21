Manchester United get goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford as they advance in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Burnley. (2:17)

Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored as Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday night at Old Trafford to advance to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

The game saw a host of World Cup players take the field for United including goalscorers Eriksen and Rashford, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Antony, and Casemiro as Erik ten Hag's side started their return to club play with a bang.

Eriksen put United in front in the 27th minute from very close range, blasting the ball into the top of the net from a brilliant Aaron Wan-Bissaka's assist.

Just before the hour-mark, Rashford doubled the hosts advantage with a stellar individual effort, picking up the ball at midfield, beating multiple defenders on a swerving run into the area and beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his far post.

Vincent Kompany's Championship-leading Burnley had a pair of quality chances to get back in the game but wasted both as United moved on to join fellow Premier League sides Leicester City, Wolves, Newcastle United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest and in the quarterfinals, while League One Charlton Athletic beat Brighton on penalties to advance as the only team not from England's top-flight.

The winner of Thursday's match between Liverpool and Manchester City will determine the eighth team ahead of the draw later that day.