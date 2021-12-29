Latest Soccer Videos
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah called to Egypt's AFCON squad
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.
Shin wants Indonesia to bow out of AFF Suzuki Cup on a high even if winning is beyond them
Shin Tae-yong wants his Indonesia side to bow out of AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 on a high even if winning the tournament is now beyond them.
Thailand close in on AFF title with 1st leg final win
Six-time AFF Suzuki Cup winners Thailand have one hand on the trophy, beating Indonesia 4-0 in the 1st leg of the final.