Soccer Scores

Soccer News
Barnsley own goal puts Leeds on cusp of promotion
With their 1-0 win, Leeds United are one point shy of securing promotion to the Premier League. Watch EFL on ESPN+.
Will Ighalo continue his red-hot FA Cup form vs. Chelsea?
Colin Udoh explains the keys to Odion Ighalo's blistering goalscoring form for the Red Devils in the FA Cup.
FC Cincinnati get first win against 9-men Atlanta United
Atlanta United had two players sent off in a shock defeat against FC Cincinnati. Watch MLS on ESPN+.