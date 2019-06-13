U.S. OpenJune 13 - 16, 2019
Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, CA
Par71Yards7075
Purse$12,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
- 63F
- Precipitation: -Wind: WSW 13 mphGusts: 15 mph
The easy stretch of Pebble is behind Tiger Woods. On No. 8, the stretch that will really challenge this field, he makes a routine par. (In truth, he might have gotten away with a loose iron in the fairway). Still, par is par.
"Two perfect shots there Michael. You got me one in the water and one over the green." Jordan Spieth said to caddie Michael Greller walking towards the 8th green.
Brandt Snedeker just birdied the 18th hole from the beach down the left side of the fairway--for the second time this year. He also did it at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.