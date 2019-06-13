    U.S. Open

    June 13 - 16, 2019
    Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, CA
    Par71Yards7075
    Purse$12,500,000Defending ChampionBrooks Koepka
    • 63F
    • Precipitation: -
      Wind: WSW 13 mph
      Gusts: 15 mph
    LeaderboardCourse Stats
    Round 1 - In Progress
    Auto Update:On
    POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOT
    T1Rickie Fowler-5-5F66------66
    T1Xander Schauffele-5-5F66------66
    T1Louis Oosthuizen-5-5F66------66
    T4Scott Piercy-4-4F67------67
    T4Aaron Wise-4-413----------
    T6Sepp Straka-3-3F68------68
    T6Emiliano Grillo-3-3F68------68
    T6Rory McIlroy-3-3F68------68
    T6Gary Woodland-3-3F68------68
    T6Nate Lashley-3-313----------
    T6Brooks Koepka-3-39----------
    T6Justin Rose-3-38----------
    T13Adri Arnaus-2-2F69------69
    T13Martin Kaymer-2-2F69------69
    T13Jon Rahm-2-2F69------69
    T13Marc Leishman-2-2F69------69
    T13Bryson DeChambeau-2-2F69------69
    T13Graeme McDowell-2-2F69------69
    T13Sergio Garcia-2-2F69------69
    T13Hideki Matsuyama-2-2F69------69
    T13Chez Reavie-2-211----------
    T13Rafael Cabrera Bello-2-210----------
    T13Francesco Molinari-2-29----------
    T13Viktor Hovland (a)-2-29----------
    T25Carlos Ortiz-1-1F70------70
    T25Jovan Rebula (a)-1-1F70------70
    T25Jason Dufner-1-1F70------70
    T25Zach Johnson-1-1F70------70
    T25Jason Day-1-1F70------70
    T25Tyrrell Hatton-1-1F70------70
    T25Matt Wallace-1-1F70------70
    T25Rory Sabbatini-1-113----------
    T25Chesson Hadley-1-110----------
    T25Kiradech Aphibarnrat-1-19----------
    T25Adam Scott-1-18----------
    T25Jimmy Walker-1-18----------
    T25Ian Poulter-1-18----------
    T25Tiger Woods-1-18----------
    T39Luis GagneEEF71------71
    T39Erik van RooyenEEF71------71
    T39Bernd WiesbergerEEF71------71
    T39Thorbjorn OlesenEEF71------71
    T39Tom HogeEEF71------71
    T39Li HaotongEEF71------71
    T39Danny WillettEEF71------71
    T39Kyle StanleyEEF71------71
    T39Dustin JohnsonEEF71------71
    T39Cameron SmithEEF71------71
    T39Tommy FleetwoodEEF71------71
    T39Brandon Wu (a)EEF71------71
    T39Patrick ReedEEF71------71
    T39Harris EnglishEEF71------71
    T39Collin MorikawaEE13----------
    T39Chip McDanielEE12----------
    T39Charles Howell IIIEE11----------
    T39Stewart Hagestad (a)EE10----------
    T39Kevin NaEE10----------
    T39Paul CaseyEE10----------
    T39Brandt SnedekerEE10----------
    T39Henrik StensonEE9----------
    T39Matt KucharEE8----------
    T39Matthew FitzpatrickEE8----------
    T39Byeong-Hun AnEE8----------
    T39Kodai IchiharaEE7----------
    T39Callum TarrenEE6----------
    T39Chandler Eaton (a)EE6----------
    T67Sam Saunders+1+1F72------72
    T67Scottie Scheffler+1+1F72------72
    T67Brendon Todd+1+1F72------72
    T67Luke Donald+1+1F72------72
    T67J.B. Holmes+1+1F72------72
    T67Phil Mickelson+1+1F72------72
    T67Jhonattan Vegas+1+1F72------72
    T67Justin Walters+1+1F72------72
    T67Richard H. Lee+1+1F72------72
    T67Andy Pope+1+1F72------72
    T67Brian Stuard+1+113----------
    T67Charlie Danielson+1+112----------
    T67David Toms+1+111----------
    T67Michael Thorbjornsen (a)+1+111----------
    T67Patrick Cantlay+1+110----------
    T67Jim Furyk+1+19----------
    T67Jordan Spieth+1+18----------
    T67Daniel Berger+1+17----------
    T67Alex Prugh+1+16----------
    T67Brett Drewitt+1+15----------
    T67Hayden Shieh+1+15----------
    T88Marcus Fraser+2+2F73------73
    T88Billy Hurley III+2+2F73------73
    T88Billy Horschel+2+2F73------73
    T88Kevin Kisner+2+2F73------73
    T88Justin Thomas+2+2F73------73
    T88Rob Oppenheim+2+2F73------73
    T88Nick Hardy+2+2F73------73
    T88Ryan Sullivan+2+2F73------73
    T88Lee Slattery+2+213----------
    T88Joseph Bramlett+2+212----------
    T88Marcus Kinhult+2+211----------
    T88Austin Eckroat (a)+2+211----------
    T88Thomas Pieters+2+210----------
    T88Keegan Bradley+2+210----------
    T88Lucas Glover+2+210----------
    T88Shugo Imahira+2+29----------
    T88Webb Simpson+2+28----------
    T88Tony Finau+2+28----------
    T88Aaron Baddeley+2+27----------
    T88Andrew Putnam+2+27----------
    T88Ollie Schniederjans+2+27----------
    T88Daniel Hillier (a)+2+26----------
    T88Connor Arendell+2+25----------
    T88Spencer Tibbits (a)+2+25----------
    T112Chun An Yu (a)+3+3F74------74
    T112Ryan Fox+3+3F74------74
    T112Nick Taylor+3+3F74------74
    T112Matt Parziale (a)+3+3F74------74
    T112Mike Weir+3+3F74------74
    T112Abraham Ancer+3+3F74------74
    T112Andreas Halvorsen+3+3F74------74
    T112Matt Naumec+3+3F74------74
    T112Roberto Castro+3+313----------
    T112Renato Paratore+3+313----------
    T112Branden Grace+3+39----------
    T112Lucas Bjerregaard+3+38----------
    T112Devon Bling (a)+3+38----------
    T112Justin Harding+3+37----------
    T112Mikumu Horikawa+3+37----------
    T112Matthieu Pavon+3+36----------
    T112Guillermo Pereira+3+35----------
    T129Brian Davis+4+4F75------75
    T129Bubba Watson+4+4F75------75
    T129Ernie Els+4+4F75------75
    T129Shane Lowry+4+4F75------75
    T129Sam Horsfield+4+413----------
    T129Joel Dahmen+4+413----------
    T129Alexander Noren+4+411----------
    T129Luke List+4+49----------
    T129Matt Jones+4+47----------
    T129Anirban Lahiri+4+47----------
    T129Eric Dietrich+4+45----------
    T140Julian Etulain+5+5F76------76
    T140Dean Burmester+5+5F76------76
    T140Kyoung-Hoon Lee+5+5F76------76
    T140Clement Sordet+5+5F76------76
    T140Kevin O'Connell (a)+5+5F76------76
    T140Si Woo Kim+5+5F76------76
    T140Cameron Young (a)+5+513----------
    T140Luke Guthrie+5+512----------
    T140Cody Gribble+5+512----------
    T140Merrick Bremner+5+512----------
    T140Keith Mitchell+5+59----------
    T151Chan Kim+6+6F77------77
    T151Zac Blair+6+66----------
    153Rhys Enoch+7+7F78------78
    T154Patton Kizzire+9+9F80------80
    T154C.T. Pan+9+9F80------80
    T154Noah Norton (a)+9+9F80------80

