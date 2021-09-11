|1
Brewers Hitting
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|K. Wong2B
|0-4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|.277
|.339
|.446
|E. Escobar3B-1B-3B
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|.257
|.314
|.488
|C. YelichLF
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|.260
|.373
|.389
|O. NarvaezC
|1-3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|.282
|.361
|.432
|J. PetersonRF-1B
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.265
|.379
|.398
|J. Bradley Jr.RF
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|.241
|.273
|L. UriasSS
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|.249
|.339
|.449
|D. VogelbachDH
|2-4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|.218
|.329
|.388
|R. Tellez1B
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|.302
|.409
|P. Reyes3B
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.243
|.321
|.343
|L. CainCF
|2-4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.252
|.331
|.404
|TEAM
|7-33
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|5
|134
- Batting
- 2B:Yelich (18, Plesac); Tellez (12, Plesac)
- RBI:Yelich (45), Narváez (47), Tellez (35)
- SF:Narváez
- Team RISP:2-6 (Cain 1-1, Escobar 0-1, Wong 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Vogelbach 0-1, Tellez 1-1)
- Team LOB:8
Brewers Pitching
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|C. Burnes
|8.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0
|115-78
|2.25
|115
|J. Hader
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5-4
|1.44
|5
|TEAM
|8.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0
|120-82
|120
- Pitching
- First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:Hader 2/1; Burnes 15/25
- Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:Hader-1-2-0-1; Burnes-20-26-22-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls:Burnes 6-4
- Game Scores:C Burnes 95
Indians Hitting
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. StrawCF
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|.268
|.351
|.344
|B. ZimmerRF
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|.234
|.341
|.340
|J. Ramirez3B
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|.257
|.350
|.542
|F. ReyesDH
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|.254
|.329
|.544
|B. Bradley1B
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|.220
|.314
|.450
|H. RamirezLF
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.264
|.299
|.401
|O. Miller2B
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.190
|.233
|.307
|A. GimenezSS
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.193
|.261
|.290
|a - O. MercadoPH
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.226
|.301
|.365
|A. HedgesC
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.176
|.221
|.295
|TEAM
|0-25
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|120
a-struck out swinging for Giménez in the 9th
- Batting
- Team RISP:0-1 (Reyes 0-1)
- Team LOB:1
- Fielding
- E:Zimmer (1, fielding); Straw (2, fielding)
Indians Pitching
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|Z. Plesac
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|84-52
|4.45
|84
|B. Shaw
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11-8
|3.22
|11
|B. Parker
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|25-14
|2.70
|25
|J. Garza
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14-9
|3.65
|14
|TEAM
|9.0
|7
|3
|2
|4
|5
|0
|134-83
|134
- Pitching
- First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:Parker 2/6; Shaw 3/4; Plesac 18/24; Garza 4/4
- Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:Parker-6-2-3-2; Shaw-3-0-1-4; Plesac-13-10-10-19; Garza-3-1-2-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls:Parker 0-2; Shaw 2-1; Plesac 4-11; Garza 2-0
- Game Scores:Z Plesac 55
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|MIL
|CLE
|2nd
|Tellez doubled to right center, Vogelbach scored.
|3
|0
|1st
|Narváez hit sacrifice fly to right, Yelich scored.
|2
|0
|1st
|Yelich doubled to deep center, Wong scored on error, Yelich safe at third on fielding error by center fielder Straw.
|1
|0
2021 National League Central Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|0
|W3
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12
|W1
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|L1
|Chicago
|65
|78
|.455
|22.5
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|35.5
|W1
2021 American League Central Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|0
|W1
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|L1
|Detroit
|67
|75
|.472
|14.5
|W2
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|W2
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
|L2
