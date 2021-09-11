PitcherJosh HaderJ. Hader0.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB
BatterAustin HedgesA. Hedges0-2, 1 K
    B
    S
    O

Brewers
Brewers Hitting

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
K. Wong2B0-441001215.277.339.446
E. Escobar3B-1B-3B0-440001015.257.314.488
C. YelichLF1-331111015.260.373.389
O. NarvaezC1-330110013.282.361.432
J. PetersonRF-1B0-440000011.265.379.398
J. Bradley Jr.RF0-11000004.167.241.273
L. UriasSS0-330001119.249.339.449
D. VogelbachDH2-441200214.218.329.388
R. Tellez1B1-11011001.241.302.409
P. Reyes3B0-220000010.243.321.343
L. CainCF2-440200017.252.331.404
TEAM7-333337345134
  • Batting
  • 2B:
    Yelich (18, Plesac); Tellez (12, Plesac)
  • RBI:
    Yelich (45), Narváez (47), Tellez (35)
  • SF:
    Narváez
  • Team RISP:
    2-6 (Cain 1-1, Escobar 0-1, Wong 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Vogelbach 0-1, Tellez 1-1)
  • Team LOB:
    8

Brewers
Brewers Pitching

PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
C. Burnes8.00001140115-782.25115
J. Hader0.10000105-41.445
TEAM8.10001150120-82120
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
    Hader 2/1; Burnes 15/25
  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
    Hader-1-2-0-1; Burnes-20-26-22-10
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
    Burnes 6-4
  • Game Scores:
    C Burnes 95

Indians
Indians Hitting

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
M. StrawCF0-220001110.268.351.344
B. ZimmerRF0-330000316.234.341.340
J. Ramirez3B0-330000115.257.350.542
F. ReyesDH0-330000316.254.329.544
B. Bradley1B0-330000313.220.314.450
H. RamirezLF0-330000112.264.299.401
O. Miller2B0-330000014.190.233.307
A. GimenezSS0-22000017.193.261.290
a - O. MercadoPH0-11000014.226.301.365
A. HedgesC0-220000113.176.221.295
TEAM0-2525000115120
a-struck out swinging for Giménez in the 9th
  • Batting
  • Team RISP:
    0-1 (Reyes 0-1)
  • Team LOB:
    1
  • Fielding
  • E:
    Zimmer (1, fielding); Straw (2, fielding)

Indians
Indians Pitching

PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
Z. Plesac6.043223084-524.4584
B. Shaw1.010000011-83.2211
B. Parker1.010021025-142.7025
J. Garza1.010001014-93.6514
TEAM9.0732450134-83134
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
    Parker 2/6; Shaw 3/4; Plesac 18/24; Garza 4/4
  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
    Parker-6-2-3-2; Shaw-3-0-1-4; Plesac-13-10-10-19; Garza-3-1-2-3
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
    Parker 0-2; Shaw 2-1; Plesac 4-11; Garza 2-0
  • Game Scores:
    Z Plesac 55

Scoring Summary

InningMILCLE
2ndTellez doubled to right center, Vogelbach scored.30
1stNarváez hit sacrifice fly to right, Yelich scored.20
1stYelich doubled to deep center, Wong scored on error, Yelich safe at third on fielding error by center fielder Straw.10