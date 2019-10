Jose Altuve gets the Astros on the board with a two-run home run to left field.

Yordan Alvarez ropes an RBI single to center, then is followed by Yulie Gurriel, who hits a ground rule double to give the Astros a 6-0 lead.

Justin Verlander looked every bit the October ace, Jose Altuve polished his postseason resume and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Friday to open their AL Division Series.

Justin Verlander describes how he managed the pressure of performing in the playoffs and wanted to set the tone for the Astros.

Rays manager Kevin Cash contends that the Rays "got Verlander'd" and Justin Verlander responds by saying "it's a pretty good compliment."

Alex Bregman gives credit to his teammates, particularly Jose Altuve for his two-run home run and Justin Verlander for his dominating performance.

