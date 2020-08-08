Watch Live
Tigers hit 4 homers in 1st inning, drill Pirates 11-5
Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh's Derek Holland as the Detroit Tigers drilled the Pirates 11-5 on Saturday.
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday's games
Prepare your fantasy baseball lineups confidently with our daily preview, including pitcher projections, hitter matchup ratings and more.
Giants place Jeff Samardzija on IL with shoulder impingement
Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija, who told trainers that he felt like he couldn't get his right arm loose Friday, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder impingement.
Cole just misses 20th reg-season win in row, Yanks beat Rays
Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 Saturday in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader.
Early takeaways for all 15 National League teams
From Chris Paddack's improved curve to Christian Yelich's slow start, here are key scouting takeaways for how the Senior Circuit is shaping up.