Win Probability 100%

TEN
JAX
JAX 100%

TEN

7

JAX

20

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN340
    • 292JAX

  • Turnovers

    • TEN1
    • 0JAX

  • Possession

    TENJAX
    24:4435:16

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN21
    • 12JAX

Game Information

TIAA Bank Field
Coverage: NFL
  • Jacksonville, FL 32202
  • Line: TEN -2.0
  • Over/Under: 38
Attendance: 58,613
86%
Capacity: 67,862

Minshew's 2 TDs lead Jags' win over Titans

Minshew's 2 TDs lead Jags' win over Titans
0:52

Mariota tripped by own teammate on sack

Mariota tripped by own teammate on sack
0:15

Davis' one-handed snag sets up Henry TD

Davis' one-handed snag sets up Henry TD
0:40

Vrabel: Penalties, poor execution contributed to Titans' struggles

Vrabel: Penalties, poor execution contributed to Titans' struggles
0:40

Minshew building trust with Jags after every rep

Minshew building trust with Jags after every rep
1:27
2d Associated Press

Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars thump Titans 20-7

Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-7 in sloppy conditions Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1234T
Titans00077
Jaguars1403320
first QuarterTENJAX
TD
13:02
James O'Shaughnessy 7 Yd pass from Gardner Minshew II (Josh Lambo Kick)
1 play, 7 yards, 0:05
07
TD
6:36
DJ Chark 22 Yd pass from Gardner Minshew II (Josh Lambo Kick)
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:32
014
third QuarterTENJAX
FG
7:54
Josh Lambo 40 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 58 yards, 3:33
017
fourth QuarterTENJAX
TD
12:04
Derrick Henry 1 Yd Run (Cairo Santos Kick)
7 plays, 66 yards, 2:42
717
FG
7:34
Josh Lambo 48 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 45 yards, 4:30
720
Data is currently unavailable.