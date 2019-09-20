Should owners of JuJu Smith-Schuster panic? Whom will Teddy Bridgewater lean on in New Orleans? NFL Nation reporters weigh in.

Deshaun Watson is 8-2 ATS in his career as an underdog. Here are Week 3 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game.

Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who had two roughing-the-passer calls on Jets QB Trevor Siemian among his four penalties Monday night, was fined more than $42,000 by the NFL.

The Patriots added fullback Jakob Johnson to their active roster Saturday, making Johnson the first player to enter the NFL through the International Pathway Program to make a 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears thought their kicking problems had finally ended when Eddy Pineiro made a 53-yard field goal to beat Denver last week.

Seeing more players adopting a bullish position with teams is likely, but it's still a luxury for the chosen few, writes Nat Coombs.

Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-7 in sloppy conditions Thursday night.

