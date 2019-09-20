Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|TEN
|JAX
JAX 100%
TEN
7
JAX
20
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN340
- 292JAX
Turnovers
- TEN1
- 0JAX
Possession24:4435:16TENJAX
1st Downs
- TEN21
- 12JAX
Game Information
- Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Line: TEN -2.0
- Over/Under: 38
Minshew's 2 TDs lead Jags' win over Titans
Mariota tripped by own teammate on sack
Davis' one-handed snag sets up Henry TD
Vrabel: Penalties, poor execution contributed to Titans' struggles
Minshew building trust with Jags after every rep
Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars thump Titans 20-7
Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-7 in sloppy conditions Thursday night.
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Jaguars
|14
|0
|3
|3
|20
|first Quarter
|TEN
|JAX
TD
13:02
James O'Shaughnessy 7 Yd pass from Gardner Minshew II (Josh Lambo Kick)
1 play, 7 yards, 0:05
|0
|7
TD
6:36
DJ Chark 22 Yd pass from Gardner Minshew II (Josh Lambo Kick)
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:32
|0
|14
|third Quarter
|TEN
|JAX
FG
7:54
Josh Lambo 40 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 58 yards, 3:33
|0
|17
|fourth Quarter
|TEN
|JAX
TD
12:04
Derrick Henry 1 Yd Run (Cairo Santos Kick)
7 plays, 66 yards, 2:42
|7
|17
FG
7:34
Josh Lambo 48 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 45 yards, 4:30
|7
|20
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|42
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|47
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|52