Win Probability 63%

LAC
OAK
OAK 63%

LAC

7

OAK

10

3rd & Goal at OAK 2

(8:27) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAC135
    • 26OAK

  • Turnovers

    • LAC2
    • 0OAK

  • Possession

    LACOAK
    5:0116:35

  • 1st Downs

    • LAC13
    • 1OAK

Game Information

RingCentral Coliseum
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Oakland, CA 94621
  • 59°
  • Line: LAC -1.0
  • Over/Under: 49
Capacity: 55,997

Touchdown

LAC OAK 50 20 20 LAC OAK 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
WIN %: 63
(8:27) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.

Hunter HenryLAC, TE, #86

3REC
17YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Chargers077
Raiders10010
first QuarterLACOAK
FG
8:01
Daniel Carlson Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 9 yards, 3:50
03
TD
6:02
Philip Rivers Pass Intercepted, Erik Harris 56 Yrd Interception Return, Trent Scott Penalty Declined Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 26 yards, 1:59
010
second QuarterLACOAK
TD
8:24
Hunter Henry Pass From Philip Rivers for 2 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.
16 plays, 77 yards, 8:14
710
