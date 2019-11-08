Win Probability 63%
|LAC
|OAK
OAK 63%
LAC
7
OAK
10
3rd & Goal at OAK 2
(8:27) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC135
- 26OAK
Turnovers
- LAC2
- 0OAK
Possession5:0116:35LACOAK
1st Downs
- LAC13
- 1OAK
Touchdown
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|7
|7
|Raiders
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|LAC
|OAK
FG
8:01
Daniel Carlson Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 9 yards, 3:50
|0
|3
TD
6:02
Philip Rivers Pass Intercepted, Erik Harris 56 Yrd Interception Return, Trent Scott Penalty Declined Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 26 yards, 1:59
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|LAC
|OAK
TD
8:24
Hunter Henry Pass From Philip Rivers for 2 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.
16 plays, 77 yards, 8:14
|7
|10
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|Oakland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|182
|216
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|183
|168
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
NFL News
An NFL team in London isn't a wacky idea, but is London calling for one?
International expansion of the NFL doesn't automatically equate to London expansion, but it's likely we'll be seeing more, not less, of America's Game.
Erik Harris gets Raiders off to fast start with 56-yard pick-six
Erik Harris picked off Philip Rivers twice in the first quarter Thursday, gaining 115 return yards and setting up the Raiders' first 10 points.
Cardinals-Buccaneers Preview
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off to a slow start midway through their first season under Bruce Arians, the former Arizona Cardinals coach is not eager to reminisce about the time he spent leading his old team.
Panthers-Packers Preview
Aaron Rodgers couldn't quite put his finger on it, but the two-time MVP knew something was missing last Sunday.
Vikings-Cowboys Preview
Ezekiel Elliott doesn't feel the need to declare himself the best running back in the NFL with the two-time rushing champion and the Dallas Cowboys set to face current leader Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings.
Seahawks-49ers Preview
Trash talking between Richard Sherman and Michael Crabtree. Barbs traded between coaches Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh. Incredible plays from Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick.