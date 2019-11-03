Win Probability 81.7%

HOU
JAX
HOU 81.7%

HOU

3

JAX

0

2nd & 1 at JAX 7

(6:44) D.Hopkins right guard to JAX 1 for 6 yards (N.Goode).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • HOU176
    • 40JAX

  • Turnovers

    • HOU0
    • 0JAX

  • Possession

    HOUJAX
    6:0817:08

  • 1st Downs

    • HOU10
    • 2JAX

Game Information

Wembley Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • London
  • Line: JAX -1.0
  • Over/Under: 46
Down:1st & Goal
Ball on:JAX 1
Drive:13 plays, 79 yds13 plays, 79 yards, 7:25
HOU JAX 50 20 20 HOU JAX 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 1 at JAX 7
WIN %: 81.7
(6:44) D.Hopkins right guard to JAX 1 for 6 yards (N.Goode).

DeAndre HopkinsHOU, WR, #10

1CAR
6YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.