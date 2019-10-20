Doug Kezirian breaks down some of the key betting storylines for the Jets' Monday Night Football matchup with the Patriots.

Sam Darnold explains why he started laughing when Jets head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains told him he had mono.

Divisional showdowns highlight the Week 7 slate. Stay tuned here for highlights, injury intel, analysis and more.

Matthew Stafford became the fastest player to eclipse 40,000 passing yards in NFL history on Sunday with a 36-yard completion to Danny Amendola in the first quarter against the Vikings.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?