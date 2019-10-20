Win Probability 62.6%
|OAK
|GB
GB 62.6%
OAK
10
GB
7
3rd & 3 at GB 10
(11:38) (Shotgun) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN. D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OAK173
- 94GB
Turnovers
- OAK0
- 0GB
Possession5:4712:40OAKGB
1st Downs
- OAK7
- 5GB
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|3
|7
|10
|Packers
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|OAK
|GB
FG
12:25
Daniel Carlson Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 56 yards, 2:39
|3
|0
TD
9:42
Aaron Jones Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 21 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|OAK
|GB
TD
11:33
Foster Moreau Pass From Derek Carr for 10 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
14 plays, 86 yards, 8:28
|10
|7
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|202
|150
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|118
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|112
|136
2019 NFC North Standings
