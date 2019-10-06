Win Probability 82.9%

MIN
NYG
MIN 82.9%

MIN

13

NYG

7

1st & 10 at NYG 41

(4:38) (No Huddle) D.Cook left tackle to NYG 37 for 4 yards (O.Pierre; B.Hill).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN265
    • 100NYG

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0NYG

  • Possession

    MINNYG
    8:3016:52

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN12
    • 6NYG

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 69°
  • Line: MIN -5.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 82,500
Down:2nd & 6
Ball on:NYG 37
Drive:2 plays, 43 yds2 plays, 43 yards, 0:35
MIN NYG 50 20 20 MIN NYG 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at NYG 41
WIN %: 82.9
Olsen PierreNYG, DT, #72

1TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring Summary

FOX1234T
Vikings31013
Giants077
first QuarterMINNYG
FG
9:30
Dan Bailey Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 62 yards, 6:14
30
second QuarterMINNYG
TD
14:55
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
11 plays, 98 yards, 5:46
100
TD
12:08
Darius Slayton Pass From Daniel Jones for 35 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:47
107
FG
7:56
Dan Bailey Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 45 yards, 4:17
137
