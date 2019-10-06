Win Probability 82.9%
|MIN
|NYG
MIN 82.9%
MIN
13
NYG
7
1st & 10 at NYG 41
(4:38) (No Huddle) D.Cook left tackle to NYG 37 for 4 yards (O.Pierre; B.Hill).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN265
- 100NYG
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0NYG
Possession8:3016:52MINNYG
1st Downs
- MIN12
- 6NYG
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|3
|10
|13
|Giants
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MIN
|NYG
FG
9:30
Dan Bailey Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 62 yards, 6:14
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|MIN
|NYG
TD
14:55
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
11 plays, 98 yards, 5:46
|10
|0
TD
12:08
Darius Slayton Pass From Daniel Jones for 35 Yrds, A.Rosas extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.DeOssie, Holder-R.Dixon.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:47
|10
|7
FG
7:56
Dan Bailey Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 45 yards, 4:17
|13
|7
2019 NFC North Standings
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|107
|56
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|105
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|87
|97
|Washington
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|118
NFL News
Giants RB Wayne Gallman ruled out with concussion
Giants running back Wayne Gallman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a concussion.
Steve Sims, Redskins strike first with 65-yard TD run against Patriots
The rookie free agent's explosive run made Washington the first team to hold a lead against New England this season.
Christian McCaffrey's flip gives Panthers early lead over Jaguars
Christian McCaffrey showed off super athleticism to cap an opening-drive, 5-yard touchdown run for Carolina.
Bruschi on Burfict suspension: 12 games is too much
Tedy Bruschi did not like Vontaze Burfict's hit on Jack Doyle, but he feels Burfict's 12-game suspension for it is too long.
Viral Giants fans apologize to Daniel Jones for draft reaction
Three people who went viral for their reaction to New York drafting Daniel Jones apologize to the rookie quarterback on behalf of all Giants fans.
NFL Week 5 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis
Division matchups aplenty highlight the slate for Week 5. Stay tuned here for highlights, injury intel, analysis and more.