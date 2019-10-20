Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints improved to 5-0 without injured starter Drew Brees with a 36-25 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Brees might return soon, but the Saints continue to prove that they’re going to be all right if he doesn’t rush back.

Ryan Clark details why he believes Lamar Jackson is a better dual-threat quarterback than Michael Vick.

Pete Carroll says the Seahawks' loss to the Ravens was a result of giving up two touchdowns to Baltimore's defense.

Ryan Clark believes Philip Rivers has always been on the short end of the stick when it comes to winning meaningful games in the NFL.

Sean Payton completely shuts down any speculation that Drew Brees is returning next week, saying he's day-to-day right now and isn't discussing it further.

(5:03) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 43 for 12 yards (J.Heath; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

