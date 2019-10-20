Win Probability 89.3%
|PHI
|DAL
DAL 89.3%
PHI
7
DAL
21
3rd & 4 at PHI 31
(5:03) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 43 for 12 yards (J.Heath; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI104
- 174DAL
Turnovers
- PHI2
- 0DAL
Possession14:0411:34PHIDAL
1st Downs
- PHI7
- 12DAL
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|0
|7
|Cowboys
|14
|7
|21
|first Quarter
|PHI
|DAL
TD
10:15
Tavon Austin 20 Yard Rush Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 45 yards, 3:02
|0
|7
TD
8:56
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
2 plays, 14 yards, 0:18
|0
|14
TD
4:38
Dallas Goedert Pass From Carson Wentz for 28 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
7 plays, 87 yards, 4:18
|7
|14
|second Quarter
|PHI
|DAL
TD
6:40
Blake Jarwin Pass From Dak Prescott for 1 Yard, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 71 yards, 6:52
|7
|21
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|161
|149
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|153
|114
|New York
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|132
|187
|Washington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|90
|176
