Win Probability 89.3%

PHI
DAL
DAL 89.3%

PHI

7

DAL

21

3rd & 4 at PHI 31

(5:03) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 43 for 12 yards (J.Heath; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI104
    • 174DAL

  • Turnovers

    • PHI2
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    PHIDAL
    14:0411:34

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI7
    • 12DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • 84°
  • Line: DAL -3.0
  • Over/Under: 50
Capacity: 100,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PHI 43
Drive:3 plays, 18 yds3 plays, 18 yards, 1:37
PHI DAL 50 20 20 PHI DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 4 at PHI 31
WIN %: 89.3
(5:03) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 43 for 12 yards (J.Heath; L.Vander Esch). DAL-L.Vander Esch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Carson WentzPHI, QB, #11

5/6C/ATT
51YDS
1TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Eagles707
Cowboys14721
first QuarterPHIDAL
TD
10:15
Tavon Austin 20 Yard Rush Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 45 yards, 3:02
07
TD
8:56
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
2 plays, 14 yards, 0:18
014
TD
4:38
Dallas Goedert Pass From Carson Wentz for 28 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
7 plays, 87 yards, 4:18
714
second QuarterPHIDAL
TD
6:40
Blake Jarwin Pass From Dak Prescott for 1 Yard, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
12 plays, 71 yards, 6:52
721
Data is currently unavailable.