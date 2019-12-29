Win Probability 78.5%
|PHI
|NYG
PHI 78.5%
PHI
10
NYG
3
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI232
- 108NYG
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 0NYG
Possession10:4619:14PHINYG
1st Downs
- PHI14
- 6NYG
HALFTIME
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|3
|7
|10
|Giants
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|PHI
|NYG
FG
3:43
Jake Elliott Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 4:19
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|PHI
|NYG
FG
5:20
Aldrick Rosas Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 67 yards, 2:10
|3
|3
TD
1:52
Josh Perkins Pass From Carson Wentz for 24 Yrds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-C.Johnston.
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:24
|10
|3
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|351
|337
|Dallas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|305
|New York
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|324
|417
|Washington
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|250
|388
NFL News
Browns' Freddie Kitchens says he'll 'do my job, until they tell me not to'
Freddie Kitchens, who went 6-10 in his first full season as a head coach with the Browns, said he's "gonna show up tomorrow and do my job ... until they tell me not to, if they tell me not to."
Mayfield expresses discontent with season
Baker Mayfield explains why he is overall frustrated with the Browns' 2019 season and vows that changes will be coming next year.
Nagy: Next year is going to be completely different for Bears
Matt Nagy reflects on the Bears' difficult season and explains how next year will be completely different.
Winston: If I eliminate turnovers, I can be the best
Jameis Winston explains how if he can stop turning the ball over he can become one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
Ravens set record for rushing yards in a season
The Ravens eclipsed the 1978 Patriots' record mark of 3,165 rushing yards for the most in a season on Sunday.
Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye
Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 on Sunday to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and...