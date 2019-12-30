Win Probability 74.4%
|SF
|SEA
SF 74.4%
SF
3
SEA
0
1st & 10 at SEA 36
(1:11) R.Mostert right end ran ob at SEA 30 for 6 yards (Sl.Griffin).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF109
- 20SEA
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0SEA
Possession3:509:59SFSEA
1st Downs
- SF6
- 2SEA
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|9
|9
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|SF
|SEA
FG
7:41
Robbie Gould Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 6:14
|3
|0
Latest from SF @ SEA
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|384
|372
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|394
|364
|Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|361
|442
