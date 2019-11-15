Rob Ninkovich doesn't see the Bills losing two games in a row and likes the defensive matchup vs. the Dolphins.

Rob Ninkovich thinks the Chiefs offense will continue to be great vs. the Chargers, but wants to see their defense get better.

Rob Ninkovich predicts the Jaguars will struggle going to Indianapolis to face the Colts, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Rob Ninkovich breaks down how the Vikings' running game will be too much for the Broncos.

Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with police in their investigation into the overdose death of a 21-year-old woman, TMZ Sports reported.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?