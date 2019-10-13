Curtis Samuel brings the ball down with one hand in the end zone to pad Carolina's lead.

The Panthers don't need to rush Cam Newton back from injury with Kyle Allen having success.

Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel have big offensive days, each picking up a touchdown catch and a rushing touchdown as the Panthers beat the Buccaneers 37-26.

Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Carolina turned five interceptions by Jameis Winston into 17 points to give the Panthers their fourth straight victory, 37-26 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bengals opened the game against their AFC rivals with a big score.

After falling to 2-4, the Buccaneers enter the bye week needing to hit the reset button to avoid a lost season in Bruce Arians' first year.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?