Win Probability 89.9%
|HOU
|KC
KC 89.9%
HOU
3
KC
17
1st & 10 at HOU 14
(1:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- HOU42
- 196KC
Turnovers
- HOU1
- 0KC
Possession8:534:39HOUKC
1st Downs
- HOU4
- 8KC
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Texans
|3
|3
|Chiefs
|17
|17
|first Quarter
|HOU
|KC
TD
11:42
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 46 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
6 plays, 91 yards, 3:18
|0
|7
FG
10:24
Harrison Butker Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17
|0
|10
FG
5:50
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 49 yards, 4:33
|3
|10
TD
1:28
Damien Williams Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 14 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
9 plays, 90 yards, 4:18
|3
|17
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|110
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|115
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|118
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|98
|76
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|148
|113
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|94
|Denver
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|106
