Win Probability 89.9%

HOU
KC
KC 89.9%

HOU

3

KC

17

1st & 10 at HOU 14

(1:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • HOU42
    • 196KC

  • Turnovers

    • HOU1
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    HOUKC
    8:534:39

  • 1st Downs

    • HOU4
    • 8KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 57°
  • Line: KC -3.5
  • Over/Under: 55
Capacity: 76,416

Touchdown

HOU KC 50 20 20 HOU KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at HOU 14
WIN %: 89.9
(1:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to Dam.Williams for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Damien WilliamsKC, RB, #26

1REC
14YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Texans33
Chiefs1717
first QuarterHOUKC
TD
11:42
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 46 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
6 plays, 91 yards, 3:18
07
FG
10:24
Harrison Butker Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17
010
FG
5:50
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 49 yards, 4:33
310
TD
1:28
Damien Williams Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 14 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.
9 plays, 90 yards, 4:18
317
