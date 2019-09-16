Win Probability 63.9%
|PHI
|ATL
ATL 63.9%
PHI
6
ATL
10
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI95
- 207ATL
Turnovers
- PHI2
- 1ATL
Possession15:3414:26PHIATL
1st Downs
- PHI8
- 11ATL
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|0
|6
|6
|Falcons
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|PHI
|ATL
FG
9:28
Matt Bryant Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 43 yards, 5:32
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|PHI
|ATL
FG
10:45
Jake Elliott Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 27 yards, 4:45
|3
|3
TD
4:56
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 34 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
5 plays, 65 yards, 2:31
|3
|10
FG
0:00
Jake Elliott Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 18 yards, 0:43
|6
|10
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|38
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|27
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
2019 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|55
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|28
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|50
