Win Probability 63.9%

PHI
ATL
ATL 63.9%

PHI

6

ATL

10

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI95
    • 207ATL

  • Turnovers

    • PHI2
    • 1ATL

  • Possession

    PHIATL
    15:3414:26

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI8
    • 11ATL

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Atlanta, GA 30313
  • 82°
  • Line: PHI -1.0
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 75,000

HALFTIME

PHI ATL 50 20 20 PHI ATL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 63.9
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

NBC1234T
Eagles066
Falcons3710
first QuarterPHIATL
FG
9:28
Matt Bryant Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 43 yards, 5:32
03
second QuarterPHIATL
FG
10:45
Jake Elliott Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 27 yards, 4:45
33
TD
4:56
Calvin Ridley Pass From Matt Ryan for 34 Yrds, M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.
5 plays, 65 yards, 2:31
310
FG
0:00
Jake Elliott Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 18 yards, 0:43
610
Data is currently unavailable.