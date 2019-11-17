Those thinking that changing QBs might help the Bengals' passing game, but Finley leaves one more question for Cincinnati's offseason.

Auden Tate takes an awkward hit to the head when making a reception and is carted off the field in the 4th quarter.

On second down, Ryan Finley has his pass picked off by Trayvon Mullen to help the Raiders seal a 17-10 win.

Tom Jackson commends Bill Belichick's ability to pull the Patriots' run defense together and stop the Eagles from being able to carry the ball for long distances.

Tim Hasselbeck and Ryan Clark agree that the 49ers hard-fought 36-26 victory over the Cardinals will be beneficial for their confidence and experience.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott responds to having a historic statistical stretch similar to Joe Montana by saying he's humbled, but more focused on team success.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?