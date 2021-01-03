Win Probability 94.9%

PIT
CLE
CLE 94.9%

PIT

16

CLE

24

1st & 10 at PIT 38

(5:51) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (C.Davis).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT324
    • 347CLE

  • Turnovers

    • PIT1
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    PITCLE
    28:3325:36

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT15
    • 20CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 39°
  • Line: CLE -10.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 8
Ball on:PIT 36
Drive:7 plays, 37 yds7 plays, 37 yards, 4:16
PIT CLE 50 20 20 PIT CLE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at PIT 38
WIN %: 94.9
(5:51) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (C.Davis).

Kareem HuntCLE, RB, #27

9CAR
32YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Steelers063716
Browns737724
first QuarterPITCLE
TD
9:29
N.Chubb 47 yard rush, TOUCHDOWN. C.Parkey extra point is GOOD,
6 plays, 85 yards, 2:41
07
second QuarterPITCLE
FG
9:47
Cody Parkey Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 70 yards, 4:20
010
FG
4:14
Matthew Wright Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 5:35
310
FG
1:12
Matthew Wright Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 48 yards, 1:18
610
third QuarterPITCLE
FG
8:34
Matthew Wright Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 52 yards, 2:51
910
TD
3:51
Austin Hooper Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 76 yards, 4:41
917
fourth QuarterPITCLE
TD
15:00
Jarvis Landry 3 Yard Rush Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 20 yards, 1:34
924
TD
10:07
Chase Claypool Pass From Mason Rudolph for 28 Yrds, M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
13 plays, 75 yards, 4:50
1624
Data is currently unavailable.