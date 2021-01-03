Win Probability 94.9%
|PIT
|CLE
CLE 94.9%
PIT
16
CLE
24
1st & 10 at PIT 38
(5:51) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 36 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT324
- 347CLE
Turnovers
- PIT1
- 0CLE
Possession28:3325:36PITCLE
1st Downs
- PIT15
- 20CLE
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|6
|3
|7
|16
|Browns
|7
|3
|7
|7
|24
|first Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
9:29
N.Chubb 47 yard rush, TOUCHDOWN. C.Parkey extra point is GOOD,
6 plays, 85 yards, 2:41
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
FG
9:47
Cody Parkey Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 70 yards, 4:20
|0
|10
FG
4:14
Matthew Wright Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 5:35
|3
|10
FG
1:12
Matthew Wright Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 48 yards, 1:18
|6
|10
|third Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
FG
8:34
Matthew Wright Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 52 yards, 2:51
|9
|10
TD
3:51
Austin Hooper Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 76 yards, 4:41
|9
|17
|fourth Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
15:00
Jarvis Landry 3 Yard Rush Cody Parkey Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 20 yards, 1:34
|9
|24
TD
10:07
Chase Claypool Pass From Mason Rudolph for 28 Yrds, M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
13 plays, 75 yards, 4:50
|16
|24
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|394
|288
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|430
|300
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|384
|397
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|308
|386
NFL News
Cam Newton's first career receiving touchdown ties Patriots with Jets
Newton caught a 19-yard touchdown from Jakobi Meyers to get the Patriots even and add another achievement to a career full of them.
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson becomes 1st QB in NFL history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons
Ravens star Lamar Jackson made NFL history Sunday, becoming the first QB to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
NFL Week 17 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more
It's the final week of the 2020 regular season, and players around the league didn't disappoint with their pregame looks.
Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for 50-yard-plus field goals
With a 54-yard kick in the first half against the Vikings, Prater passed Sebastian Janikowski on the all-time list.
Isaiah McKenzie's monster first half gives Bills big lead against Dolphins
Buffalo's young receiver has ravaged Miami with two touchdown catches and a punt return for a score.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans hurts knee a play after setting record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.