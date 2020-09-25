Win Probability 76.2%
|MIA
|JAX
MIA 76.2%
MIA
14
JAX
7
2nd & 8 at JAX 33
(6:54) (Shotgun) M.Breida up the middle to JAX 30 for 3 yards (D.Hayden).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA199
- 105JAX
Turnovers
- MIA0
- 0JAX
Possession6:4816:18MIAJAX
1st Downs
- MIA15
- 6JAX
Game Information
- Jacksonville, FL
- Line: JAX -2.5
- Over/Under: 50
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|14
|0
|14
|Jaguars
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MIA
|JAX
TD
8:15
Preston Williams Pass From Ryan Fitzpatrick for 3 Yrds Jason Sanders Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 84 yards, 6:51
|7
|0
TD
2:37
Jordan Howard 1 Yard Rush Jason Sanders Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 80 yards, 3:17
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|MIA
|JAX
TD
13:04
James Robinson 11 Yard Rush, B.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:33
|14
|7
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|46
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|52
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|44
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|53
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|38
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|67
