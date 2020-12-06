Win Probability 72.5%
|DEN
|KC
KC 72.5%
DEN
10
KC
6
1st & Goal at DEN 10
(:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 5 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN222
- 225KC
Turnovers
- DEN1
- 0KC
Possession13:0616:39DENKC
1st Downs
- DEN10
- 12KC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|3
|7
|10
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|6
|first Quarter
|DEN
|KC
FG
4:04
Brandon McManus Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 42 yards, 5:50
|3
|0
FG
0:24
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 58 yards, 3:38
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|DEN
|KC
TD
6:30
Tim Patrick Pass From Drew Lock for 5 Yrds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 90 yards, 4:11
|10
|3
FG
2:45
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 69 yards, 3:44
|10
|6
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|348
|238
|Las Vegas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|323
|347
|Denver
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|209
|298
|Los Angeles
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|277
|345
