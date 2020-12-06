Win Probability 72.5%

DEN
KC
KC 72.5%

DEN

10

KC

6

1st & Goal at DEN 10

(:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 5 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN222
    • 225KC

  • Turnovers

    • DEN1
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    DENKC
    13:0616:39

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN10
    • 12KC

Game Information

Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Kansas City, MO 64129
  • 37°
  • Line: KC -13.0
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 76,416
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:DEN 5
Drive:3 plays, 48 yds3 plays, 48 yards, 0:13
DEN KC 50 20 20 DEN KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at DEN 10
WIN %: 72.5
(:15) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at DEN 5 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).

Tyreek HillKC, WR, #10

4REC
16YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Broncos3710
Chiefs336
first QuarterDENKC
FG
4:04
Brandon McManus Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 42 yards, 5:50
30
FG
0:24
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 58 yards, 3:38
33
second QuarterDENKC
TD
6:30
Tim Patrick Pass From Drew Lock for 5 Yrds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 90 yards, 4:11
103
FG
2:45
Harrison Butker Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 69 yards, 3:44
106
Data is currently unavailable.