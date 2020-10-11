Win Probability 81.1%
|LV
|KC
KC 81.1%
LV
0
KC
0
4th & 6 at KC 46
(12:50) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to LV 10, Center-J.Winchester. H.Renfrow to LV 18 for 8 yards (A.Hamilton). LV-H.Renfrow was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on LV-H.Renfrow, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced between downs.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LV0
- 31KC
Turnovers
- LV0
- 0KC
Possession2:260:00LVKC
1st Downs
- LV0
- 1KC
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|0
|0
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|117
|70
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
