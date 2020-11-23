Win Probability 60.8%

KC
LV
KC 60.8%

KC

14

LV

17

Timeout #1 by KC at 00:58.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC197
    • 233LV

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 0LV

  • Possession

    KCLV
    14:5914:03

  • 1st Downs

    • KC14
    • 14LV

Game Information

Allegiant Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Las Vegas, NV 89118
  • 61°
  • Line: KC -8.0
  • Over/Under: 57
Capacity: 65,000
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:LV 46
Drive:5 plays, 41 yds5 plays, 41 yards, 0:26
KC LV 50 20 20 KC LV 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 60.8
Timeout #1 by KC at 00:58.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Chiefs7714
Raiders14317
first QuarterKCLV
TD
11:25
Josh Jacobs 2 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:35
07
TD
4:06
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 85 yards, 7:24
77
TD
0:00
Nelson Agholor Pass From Derek Carr for 17 Yrds Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 60 yards, 4:01
714
second QuarterKCLV
TD
11:16
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 73 yards, 3:44
1414
FG
4:36
Daniel Carlson Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 59 yards, 6:40
1417
Data is currently unavailable.