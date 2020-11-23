Win Probability 60.8%
|KC
|LV
KC 60.8%
KC
14
LV
17
Timeout #1 by KC at 00:58.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC197
- 233LV
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0LV
Possession14:5914:03KCLV
1st Downs
- KC14
- 14LV
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|14
|Raiders
|14
|3
|17
|first Quarter
|KC
|LV
TD
11:25
Josh Jacobs 2 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:35
|0
|7
TD
4:06
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 3 Yrds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 85 yards, 7:24
|7
|7
TD
0:00
Nelson Agholor Pass From Derek Carr for 17 Yrds Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 60 yards, 4:01
|7
|14
|second Quarter
|KC
|LV
TD
11:16
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 73 yards, 3:44
|14
|14
FG
4:36
Daniel Carlson Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 59 yards, 6:40
|14
|17
Latest from KC @ LV
NFL
Ultimately it was moot due to a penalty, but had the Raiders attempted a field goal with 4:41 left in the half on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, ESPN's win probability model would have considered that an egregious error. The Raiders' chance to win would have been 46% if they went for it, and just 40% had they attempted a field goal.
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|286
|183
|Las Vegas
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|255
|241
|Denver
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|206
|267
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|260
|273
