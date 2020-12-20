Win Probability 86.2%
|CLE
|NYG
CLE 86.2%
CLE
13
NYG
3
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE219
- 145NYG
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 0NYG
Possession13:5316:07CLENYG
1st Downs
- CLE15
- 7NYG
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Giants
|3
|0
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|CLE
|NYG
FG
4:17
Graham Gano Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 2:53
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|CLE
|NYG
TD
12:31
Austin Hooper Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
13 plays, 75 yards, 6:41
|7
|3
TD
0:21
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
10 plays, 95 yards, 4:55
|13
|3
2020 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|237
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|348
|368
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|403
|287
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|1
|.192
|244
|338
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|302
|295
|New York
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|238
|291
|Dallas
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|339
|433
|Philadelphia
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|303
|361
NFL News
Chiefs gut out tough, physical victory over Saints to retain hold on AFC's top seed
It wasn't flashy or pretty like many of their wins, but the Chiefs were able to get a big road win and get closer to home-field advantage and a bye.
Drew Brees shaky in return from injury as New Orleans Saints fall to Kansas City Chiefs
Drew Brees started 0-for-6 passing with an interception for this first time in his career in his return from a punctured lung on Sunday.
Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints
— Patrick Mahomes had his full repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes and underhanded flips on display while passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a...
Mahomes sends shovel pass to Kelce for Chiefs TD
Patrick Mahomes shovels the ball to Travis Kelce who pushes into the end zone for a touchdown.
Sneed's INT sets up Mahomes-Hill TD connection
L'Jarius Sneed picks off Drew Bress' pass to set up Patrick Mahomes' 5-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, putting the Chiefs on the board first.
NFL playoff picture 2020: Week 15 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason
Wait, the Jets beat the Rams? Here is what the Los Angeles loss means for the NFC West race, the current NFL postseason outlook and what scenarios lie ahead.