Win Probability 86.2%

CLE
NYG
CLE 86.2%

CLE

13

NYG

3

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLE219
    • 145NYG

  • Turnovers

    • CLE0
    • 0NYG

  • Possession

    CLENYG
    13:5316:07

  • 1st Downs

    • CLE15
    • 7NYG

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • East Rutherford, NJ 07073
  • 36°
  • Line: CLE -6.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 82,500

HALFTIME

CLE NYG 50 20 20 CLE NYG 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 86.2
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Browns013013
Giants3003
first QuarterCLENYG
FG
4:17
Graham Gano Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 38 yards, 2:53
03
second QuarterCLENYG
TD
12:31
Austin Hooper Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
13 plays, 75 yards, 6:41
73
TD
0:21
Jarvis Landry Pass From Baker Mayfield for 2 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
10 plays, 95 yards, 4:55
133
Data is currently unavailable.