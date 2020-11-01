Win Probability 69.1%
|DAL
|PHI
PHI 69.1%
DAL
3
PHI
0
1st & 10 at DAL 44
(3:33) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Clement.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL55
- 39PHI
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 1PHI
Possession3:507:37DALPHI
1st Downs
- DAL4
- 3PHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|Eagles
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DAL
|PHI
FG
10:15
Greg Zuerlein Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 47 yards, 4:49
|3
|0
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|163
|196
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|133
|165
|Dallas
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|176
|243
|New York
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|122
|174
NFL News
Alvin Kamara leads another Saints escape, but they need to be better at Tampa Bay
But Saints need to clean up sloppiness including in the secondary, where New Orleans has been giving up too many deep passes.
Another week, another squandered lead as Chargers blow 21-point advantage
The Chargers once again let a big lead disappear, losing to the Broncos on the last play after leading throughout.
Drew Lock leads furious Broncos comeback, stakes long-term claim
For three quarters, the Broncos' QB was outshined by the Chargers' Justin Herbert. But a frenetic fourth-quarter comeback gave Lock and Denver life.
Russell Wilson tosses 4 TDs, returns to MVP form in Seahawks' win
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson tossed four touchdown passes in a bounce-back win over the 49ers.
49ers' playoff hopes in trouble if offense's struggles vs. Seahawks continue
The Niners are in the teeth of their schedule, and that means the offense must elevate its play, but it fell flat in Seattle.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle exit in fourth quarter with injuries
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle left in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks with ankle and foot injuries, respectively.