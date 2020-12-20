Win Probability 85.8%
|SEA
|WSH
SEA 85.8%
SEA
6
WSH
0
Timeout #1 by WAS at 01:49.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA169
- 82WSH
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 1WSH
Possession11:5716:14SEAWSH
1st Downs
- SEA10
- 6WSH
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|6
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|SEA
|WSH
FG
8:50
Jason Myers Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 30 yards, 4:00
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|SEA
|WSH
FG
10:52
Jason Myers Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 47 yards, 4:21
|6
|0
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|325
|246
|Seattle
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|393
|324
|Arizona
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|358
|303
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|311
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|287
|275
|New York
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|277
|328
|Dallas
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|298
|400
NFL News
Titans' Corey Davis goes deep for a 75-yard bomb then jukes Lions cornerback for TD
After catching the deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Davis badly outjuked Lions corner Duron Harmon.
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston out after going on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list
The Saints placed backup QB Jameis Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, making him unavailable for their Week 15 game against the Chiefs.
Miami Dolphins without leading receivers DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Jakeem Grant
The Miami Dolphins will be without their three leading receivers -- DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) -- Sunday vs. the New England Patriots.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott misses 1st game in career because of injury
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is inactive Sunday, the first time he has missed a game because of injury in his NFL career.
NFL Week 15 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more
The frigid temperatures and festive season brought on a wealth of great arrival outfits. Here are the best looks from Sunday.
Tennessee Titans CB Adoree' Jackson makes season debut
After missing Tennessee's first 13 games with a knee injury, cornerback Adoree' Jackson made his season debut Sunday.