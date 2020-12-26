Win Probability 80.6%
|TB
|DET
TB 80.6%
TB
0
DET
0
1st & 10 at DET 35
(12:29) (Shotgun) L.Fournette right tackle to DET 33 for 2 yards (J.Tavai).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB44
- 0DET
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0DET
Possession0:002:31TBDET
1st Downs
- TB2
- 0DET
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|Lions
|0
|0
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|449
|330
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|401
|321
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|355
|353
|Carolina
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|323
|356
2020 NFC North Standings
