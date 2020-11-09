Win Probability 99.3%
|NO
|TB
NO 99.3%
NO
28
TB
0
4th & 6 at NO 38
(5:04) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to R.Gronkowski.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO241
- 73TB
Turnovers
- NO1
- 1TB
Possession9:1015:53NOTB
1st Downs
- NO15
- 3TB
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|14
|14
|28
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NO
|TB
TD
9:34
Tre'Quan Smith Pass From Drew Brees for 14 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 65 yards, 4:32
|7
|0
TD
0:04
Adam Trautman Pass From Drew Brees for 7 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 35 yards, 2:38
|14
|0
|second Quarter
|NO
|TB
TD
11:44
Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Drew Brees for 12 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:23
|21
|0
TD
8:45
Alvin Kamara 1 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
5 plays, 27 yards, 2:12
|28
|0
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|247
|165
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|206
|197
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|243
|251
|Carolina
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|210
|226
