Win Probability 52.2%
|SF
|ARI
SF 52.2%
SF
7
ARI
3
3rd & 3 at SF 20
(:45) (Shotgun) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 20 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF135
- 179ARI
Turnovers
- SF0
- 0ARI
Possession17:0012:15SFARI
1st Downs
- SF8
- 10ARI
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|7
|0
|7
|Cardinals
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|SF
|ARI
FG
10:10
Mike Nugent Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 74 yards, 4:50
|0
|3
TD
2:51
Jeff Wilson Jr. Pass From C.J. Beathard for 21 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 74 yards, 4:12
|7
|3
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|413
|339
|Los Angeles
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|345
|269
|Arizona
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|391
|329
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|333
|352
