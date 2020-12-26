Win Probability 52.2%

SF
ARI
SF 52.2%

SF

7

ARI

3

3rd & 3 at SF 20

(:45) (Shotgun) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 20 - No Play.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF135
    • 179ARI

  • Turnovers

    • SF0
    • 0ARI

  • Possession

    SFARI
    17:0012:15

  • 1st Downs

    • SF8
    • 10ARI

Game Information

State Farm Stadium
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • 68°
  • Line: ARI -6.0
  • Over/Under: 49
Capacity: 65,000
Down:3rd & 8
Ball on:SF 25
Drive:8 plays, 34 yds8 plays, 34 yards, 2:25
SF ARI 50 20 20 SF ARI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 3 at SF 20
WIN %: 52.2
(:45) (Shotgun) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Arnold, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at SF 20 - No Play.

Dan ArnoldARI, TE, #85

2REC
14YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
49ers707
Cardinals303
first QuarterSFARI
FG
10:10
Mike Nugent Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 74 yards, 4:50
03
TD
2:51
Jeff Wilson Jr. Pass From C.J. Beathard for 21 Yrds Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 74 yards, 4:12
73
Data is currently unavailable.