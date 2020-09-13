Win Probability 54.3%
|DAL
|LAR
DAL 54.3%
DAL
14
LAR
13
4th & 12 at LAR 47
(11:31) C.Jones punts 32 yards to LA 15, Center-L.Ladouceur, fair catch by C.Kupp.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL262
- 256LAR
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 0LAR
Possession19:3514:01DALLAR
1st Downs
- DAL16
- 15LAR
Game Information
- Inglewood, CA
- Line: EVEN
- Over/Under: 52
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|14
|0
|14
|Rams
|7
|6
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|DAL
|LAR
TD
11:37
Malcolm Brown 1 Yard Rush, S.Sloman extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|DAL
|LAR
TD
12:24
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 19 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8 plays, 80 yards, 2:38
|7
|7
FG
8:45
Samuel Sloman Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 58 yards, 3:42
|7
|10
FG
2:00
Samuel Sloman Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16
|7
|13
TD
0:17
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
9 plays, 73 yards, 1:39
|14
|13
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|25
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
