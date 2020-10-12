Win Probability 82.6%
|MIN
|SEA
SEA 82.6%
MIN
13
SEA
21
J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to MIN 6. A.Abdullah to MIN 23 for 17 yards (Da.Moore).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN221
- 177SEA
Turnovers
- MIN2
- 0SEA
Possession14:0722:51MINSEA
1st Downs
- MIN15
- 10SEA
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|7
|6
|0
|13
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|21
|21
|first Quarter
|MIN
|SEA
TD
8:48
Dalvin Cook 8 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Cutting, Holder-B.Colquitt.
12 plays, 77 yards, 6:12
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|MIN
|SEA
FG
8:39
Dan Bailey Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 64 yards, 10:13
|10
|0
FG
0:15
Dan Bailey Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 1:37
|13
|0
|third Quarter
|MIN
|SEA
TD
9:55
Will Dissly Pass From Russell Wilson for 19 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
4 plays, 58 yards, 1:42
|13
|7
TD
8:19
DK Metcalf Pass From Russell Wilson for 13 Yrds, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 15 yards, 0:39
|13
|14
TD
8:09
Chris Carson 29 Yard Rush Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
1 play, 29 yards, 0:07
|13
|21
2020 NFC North Standings
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
