Win Probability 53.4%
|LAR
|SEA
SEA 53.4%
LAR
6
SEA
3
4th & 3 at SEA 21
(7:54) M.Gay 39 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-J.Hekker.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAR126
- 45SEA
Turnovers
- LAR0
- 0SEA
Possession8:1313:56LARSEA
1st Downs
- LAR6
- 2SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -3.0
- Over/Under: 42
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rams
|3
|3
|6
|Seahawks
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
FG
3:56
Matt Gay Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 58 yards, 6:28
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|LAR
|SEA
FG
10:34
Jason Myers Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 19 yards, 1:50
|3
|3
FG
7:54
Matt Gay Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 54 yards, 2:38
|6
|3
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|459
|371
|Los Angeles
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|372
|296
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|410
|367
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|376
|390
