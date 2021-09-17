Win Probability 57.7%

NYG
WSH
NYG 57.7%

NYG

7

WSH

0

3rd & 2 at NYG 29

(12:47) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 27 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG114
    • 60WSH

  • Turnovers

    • NYG0
    • 0WSH

  • Possession

    NYGWSH
    8:388:35

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG7
    • 4WSH

Game Information

FedExField
Coverage: NFL
  • Landover, MD 20785
  • 72°
Capacity: 82,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NYG 27
Drive:11 plays, 63 yds11 plays, 63 yards, 5:30
NYG WSH 50 20 20 NYG WSH 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 2 at NYG 29
WIN %: 57.7
(12:47) (No Huddle, Shotgun) A.Gibson left guard to NYG 27 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).

Antonio GibsonWSH, RB, #24

6CAR
19YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.