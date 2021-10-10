Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
M. Carter1 CAR, 5 YDS
C. Patterson5 CAR, 30 YDS
Receiving Yards
--
K. Pitts3 REC, 34 YDS
|NYJ
|ATL
NYJ
0
ATL
3
1st & 10 at NYJ 43
(3:55) C.Patterson left guard to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams).
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jets
|0
|0
|Falcons
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|NYJ
|ATL
FG
8:51
Younghoe Koo Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 62 yards, 6:14
|0
|3
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
|New York
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
Mina Kimes, Domonique Foxworth and Pablo Torre react to the finger injury that Russell Wilson suffered against the Rams.
Mina Kimes makes the case for Trey Lance to be the 49ers' starting QB ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Stephen A. Smith debates Tim Tebow on whether Josh Allen or Justin Herbert is a bigger QB rival to Patrick Mahomes.
Tim Tebow speaks on Urban Meyer's situation and what advice he has for his former coach.
Ryan Clark details why he's picking the Ravens to beat the Colts for their fourth straight win.
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.