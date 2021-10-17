Win Probability 63.8%

MIA
JAX
(:47) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass deep right to M.Jones for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [J.Baker]. M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIA224
    • 169JAX

  • Turnovers

    • MIA0
    • 0JAX

  • Possession

    MIAJAX
    11:5417:26

  • 1st Downs

    • MIA11
    • 7JAX

Game Information

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • London
Capacity: 62,062

Touchdown

Matthew WrightJAX, PK, #15

1/1FG
40LONG
1XP
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Dolphins7613
Jaguars3710
first QuarterMIAJAX
TD
7:45
Jaylen Waddle Pass From Tua Tagovailoa for 6 Yrds, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Ferguson, Holder-M.Palardy.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:15
70
FG
3:54
Matthew Wright Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 56 yards, 3:56
73
second QuarterMIAJAX
FG
14:19
Jason Sanders Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 66 yards, 4:34
103
FG
5:42
Jason Sanders Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 32 yards, 3:11
133
TD
0:40
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Trevor Lawrence for 28 Yrds, M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke.
6 plays, 49 yards, 1:05
1310
