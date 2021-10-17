Win Probability 63.8%
|MIA
|JAX
MIA 63.8%
MIA
13
JAX
10
1st & 10 at MIA 28
(:47) (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass deep right to M.Jones for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN [J.Baker]. M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA224
- 169JAX
Turnovers
- MIA0
- 0JAX
Possession11:5417:26MIAJAX
1st Downs
- MIA11
- 7JAX
Game Information
- London
- Line: MIA -1.5
- Over/Under: 47
Touchdown
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|13
|Jaguars
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|MIA
|JAX
TD
7:45
Jaylen Waddle Pass From Tua Tagovailoa for 6 Yrds, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Ferguson, Holder-M.Palardy.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:15
|7
|0
FG
3:54
Matthew Wright Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 56 yards, 3:56
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|MIA
|JAX
FG
14:19
Jason Sanders Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 66 yards, 4:34
|10
|3
FG
5:42
Jason Sanders Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 32 yards, 3:11
|13
|3
TD
0:40
Marvin Jones Jr. Pass From Trevor Lawrence for 28 Yrds, M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke.
6 plays, 49 yards, 1:05
|13
|10
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|141
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|128
|Jacksonville
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|93
|152
NFL News
Why the Rams should cruise past the Giants
Marcus Spears explains why he likes the Los Angeles Rams against the banged-up New York Giants.
NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
New England Patriots running backs undone by fumbling, injuries
What looked like a team strength entering the season has become a source of frustration for New England thanks to some crushing turnovers.
Source: Washington WR Terry McLaurin, RB Antonio Gibson expected to play vs. Chiefs
Washington is expected to have WR Terry McLaurin, RB Antonio Gibson available for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) expected to play vs. WFT, source says
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a quad injury, is expected to play against Washington, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (knee) expected to play vs. Baltimore Ravens
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play Sunday at Baltimore, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.