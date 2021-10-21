Win Probability 81.2%

DEN
CLE
CLE 81.2%

DEN

0

CLE

10

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DEN76
    • 214CLE

  • Turnovers

    • DEN1
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    DENCLE
    21:118:49

  • 1st Downs

    • DEN2
    • 12CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL NET
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 58°
Capacity: 67,431

HALFTIME

Last Play:
WIN %: 81.2
END QUARTER 2
Scoring Summary

FOX/NFL NET1234T
Broncos000
Browns10010
first QuarterDENCLE
TD
12:20
D'Ernest Johnson 4 Yard Rush, C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:40
07
FG
3:14
Chase McLaughlin Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 43 yards, 7:04
010
