Win Probability 81.2%
|DEN
|CLE
CLE 81.2%
DEN
0
CLE
10
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN76
- 214CLE
Turnovers
- DEN1
- 0CLE
Possession21:118:49DENCLE
1st Downs
- DEN2
- 12CLE
HALFTIME
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|Browns
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|DEN
|CLE
TD
12:20
D'Ernest Johnson 4 Yard Rush, C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:40
|0
|7
FG
3:14
Chase McLaughlin Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 43 yards, 7:04
|0
|10
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|126
|110
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|E
|%
|PA
|A
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
