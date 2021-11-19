Win Probability 83.9%

NE
ATL
NE 83.9%

NE

10

ATL

0

3rd & 10 at ATL 46

(9:59) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to NE 45 for 9 yards (D.Hightower) [M.Judon].

Last Play: 4th & 1 at NE 45
(9:21) Q.Ollison right tackle to NE 35 for 10 yards (D.McCourty).

Qadree OllisonATL, RB, #30

2CAR
13YDS
0TD
Patriots3710
Falcons000
FG
5:15
Nick Folk Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 4:38
30
TD
13:45
Nelson Agholor Pass From Mac Jones for 19 Yrds Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 76 yards, 3:29
100
