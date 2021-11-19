Win Probability 83.9%
|NE
|ATL
NE 83.9%
NE
10
ATL
0
3rd & 10 at ATL 46
(9:59) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to NE 45 for 9 yards (D.Hightower) [M.Judon].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE136
- 64ATL
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0ATL
Possession9:2011:24NEATL
1st Downs
- NE9
- 4ATL
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|3
|7
|10
|Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NE
|ATL
FG
5:15
Nick Folk Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 4:38
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|NE
|ATL
TD
13:45
Nelson Agholor Pass From Mac Jones for 19 Yrds Nick Folk Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 76 yards, 3:29
|10
|0
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|275
|177
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|New York
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|178
|263
NFL News
Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers news conference included a Clark Kent press pass, moonwalk and more
Cam Newton's first in-person news conference included a Clark Kent press pass tucked in his custom-made hat, a T-shirt changing his "I'm Back!'' narrative to "We Back!'' a promise to give 50 people tickets for Sunday's game and a moonwalk exit.
Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf reflects on outbursts: 'I've got to grow up'
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf reflected on his on-field outbursts this season and said that he has "got to grow up" and be a leader.
Cam Newton: My Carolina pride never left
Panthers QB Cam Newton talks about his return to Carolina and the pride he has in the organization.
Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) out Thursday vs. New England Patriots
The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson will miss Thursday night's game against the Patriots because of an injured ankle.
NFL memo reiterates emphasis on discouraging 'acts of taunting or disrespect'
The NFL sent a memo and video to clubs reiterating its crackdown on taunting and urging players to "turn away" rather than risk being called for a penalty.
Antonio Brown obtained fake COVID-19 vaccination card, former chef alleges
Antonio Brown allegedly obtained fake COVID-19 vaccination cards over the summer for himself and his girlfriend, according to a former personal chef for the Buccaneers wide receiver.